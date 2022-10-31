Red Wave Could Turn Into Red Tsunami if Trends Like New Hampshire Continue

There has been a lot of talk about the red wave coming in nine days and what is happening in places like Pennsylvania and Georgia, but the same red wave is trending in New Hampshire.

In Pennsylvania and Georgia both Republican candidates have made up the ground and now are in the lead. Not only has Herschel Walker moved ahead of Raphael Warnock by five points in Georgia, Walker has even hammered Barack Obama in a terrific reply to Obama’s effort to take him down. And, we all know the story of how John Fetterman imploded during his debate, showing he is not well enough and not able to do the job, while Dr. Mehmet Oz gave great answers to every question.

The question may be that the red wave a week from Tuesday in the midterms may now be at tsunami level, given what we are seeing happen in New Hampshire.

According to the latest New Hampshire Journal/co/efficient poll, retired General Don Bolduc is tied with incumbent Democrat Senator Maggie Hassan, with 7% undecided, while Republican House candidates are surging.

Kate Constantini, campaign spokeswoman said, “Since day one, General Bolduc has campaigned the New Hampshire way. After every event, every townhall, we are hearing the same thing from Granite Staters, inflation is crushing them and Senator Hassan is to blame. This polling is a true testament that the momentum is with us and Granite Staters are sick and tired of former Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan’s disastrous record. It’s time to send an outsider to Washington, D.C.”

In the First Congressional District, newcomer Karoline Leavitt is in a margin-of-error race with two-term incumbent, Democrat Chris Pappas, trailing him 48% – 44%. According to sources close to the Leavitt campaign, its internal polling shows she has already caught Pappas and continues to gain momentum.

And in the Second District, the poll found Bob Burns leading longtime Representative Annie Kuster 44% – 43%, with twelve percent undecided.

The New Hampshire Journal notes that while polling is always questionable, the Republicans tend to be underestimated and the undecideds are also likely to break for the Republicans because of the horrible inflation and how unpopular Biden is, coupled with a popular Republican governor who is leading by double digits in his race, 52% – 32%.

“Rampant inflation, an increasingly uncertain economy, and a deeply unpopular president without a coherent economic message, coupled with the enduring strength of Governor Chris Sununu, has New Hampshire Republicans riding a rising red wave of support from undecided voters breaking right,” said veteran GOP strategist Jim Merrill.

We’re talking about stunning news if Bolduc takes down Hassan, it’s eminently doable and that would be another Senate pick-up. Not to mention if they pick up house seats there as well, Add that to potential pickups for the Senate in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, we’re talking about a tsunami with room to spare.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for content in this article.

