Recap of Don Trump Jr.’s Meeting with the January 6 Unselect Committee

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president reportedly met with the House committee investigating the January 6 alleged insurrection, a panel Donald Jr. has long disparaged, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.



Trump Jr. gave his opinion of the committee on Twitter in January commenting, “The media literally thinks it’s their job to protect the January 6 Committee. How dare anyone talk about the gross abuses of the committee! Wonder what they’d be do if it was a GOP committee investigating 1 year of BLM looting, murder, arson, and other ‘peaceful’ protesting???”



Appearing remotely Tuesday, a person familiar with the interview said Trump fielded questions from committee members for more than three hours, on condition of anonymity and conducted without a subpoena. The person said Trump Jr. answered all the questions and did not assert the Fifth Amendment during the interview.

Trump Jr. joins a growing list of close associates and the latest member of the Trump family to provide testimony and to cooperate with the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump, her husband and top Trump adviser Jared Kushner. as well as Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle have all sat for interviews with the committee.



The committee is investigating efforts from allies of former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election and has expressed interest in what Trump Jr. knew about those endeavors. Prior to January 6, Trump Jr. gave a speech at a rally near the White House Ellipse calling on Republicans in Congress to vote against certifying the election, a process that was taking place that same day.



The select panel has indicated that it is interested in Trump Jr.’s knowledge of his father’s push to subvert the 2020 election. The committee has also highlighted a text message Trump Jr. sent to the-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as a mob overtook the Capitol on January 6, 2021.



More recently, CNN reported the text message to Meadows was days after the 2020 election describing a plan to have then Vice President Mike Pence refuse to count Electoral College votes in a bid to stop President Joe Biden’s victory.



Trump Jr. is also the latest select panel witness believed to have been in the Oval Office the morning of January 6 with President Trump, his top aides and family members. Shortly after they arrived, per a private White House scheduled obtained by the committee, Trump called Pence to make a final effort to pressure him to overturn the election.



The select committee declined to make any comments.



Alan Futerfas, an attorney for Trump Jr. declined to make any comment, as well.

