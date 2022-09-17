Rating Plummet for 2022 Emmy Awards, CRASHING to All-Time Low

Well by now you probably are starting to realize that conservatives in America are sick and tired of the woke agenda and woke brigade trying to cram everything down our throats. Hell, even Bill Maher is sick of it, and vents about it weekly on his show ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ on HBO.

However it’s always great to see that you’re not alone, and the new numbers for the Emmy Awards just came out, and they are abysmal, and that’s being kind.

On Monday Night, The Emmy Awards were shown on NBC and managed to receive only 5.9 million viewers. That’s a little less than 2% of America that gave a damn about the Emmy’s. You love to see it!

This is an all-time low for the Emmy’s. Viewership dropped by more than 25% from the 7.9 million viewers who watched on CBS in 2021.

Hollywood continues to go woke, and go broke. However the mental midgets keep pushing their woke insanity and Americans are pushing back by not watching.

Critics say that the industry is no longer focused on entertainment, but instead pushing their platforms to push Americans and lecture them on radical left wing ideologies. They’d be right, again, Bill Maher is calling them out on it weekly.

Remember when Ricky Gervais’ unloaded on the elite clowns back in 2020, and he hasn’t been hosting them since. He unloaded on the woke idiots, and blasted them!

Even though the ESPYs and Oscars saw ratings bumps in 2022 from their 2021 numbers, they were still horrifically bad.

The 2022 Oscars had 16.6 viewers and the ESPYs had 2.3 million viewers, both numbers suck ass.

It’s also not hard to figure out what Americans want. If Americans were liberal, “Yellowstone” and “The Terminal List” along with Netflix Cobra Kai (A spin off the Karate Kid with Daniel and Johnny back with a vengeance) wouldn’t be three of the top shows on all of television and massive hits.

People know, people realize Hollywood sucks, they realize liberals suck, they just don’t have the courage to say it publicly like I do, or you do.

