RASMUSSEN POLL SHOWS TRUMP WOULD CRUSH BIDEN IF ELECTION WERE HELD TODAY

According to a recent Rasmussen poll, the numbers indicate that President Trump would be declared the winner of a presidential election against Joe Biden if held today.

The survey, which was conducted on Aug 16-17, polled 1,000 likely U.S. voters and the results were very clear. Trump would beat Joe Biden in a landslide in a presidential rematch.

When asked which candidate they would cast their vote for today, 43 percent of likely voters would support President Trump while only 37 percent would vote for Joe Biden. 14 percent indicated they would vote for some other candidate.

The polling concluded that 13 percent of likely Democrat voters would give President Trump their vote, possibly indicating “buyers remorse” for voting for Joe Biden.

In a new study, nearly 1 in 10 Democrats regret their vote from 2020, suggesting that Trump is becoming more popular than ever before outside of his America First and Conservative base.

11 percent of voters polled from ages 18 to 39 say they regret who they voted for in 2020.

Even more so, African-Americans, 14 percent regret who they voted for as well.

12 percent of moderates and 9 percent of all Democrats indicated the same remorse for voting for Joe Biden.

It’s falling apart for the Biden White House.

In other news, Biden’s approval rating reached an all time low of 47% this week.

