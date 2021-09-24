RARE: Walt Disney’s personal Plane Spotted at Animal Kingdom (VIDEO)

An aerial video this week shows the late Walt Disney’s plane parked at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. A very rare site for fans of the mouse, and those around the world just intrigued with the empire that Walt built.

SKYFOX flew over the area where the plane is surrounded by a fence in a backstage area of the theme park. According to WDW News Today, Disney used the Grumman G-159 Gulfstream 1 to travel back and forth between California and Orlando when land deals were in the works to build Walt Disney World.

“In addition to taking Walt on his secret trips, the plane also took Disney characters on goodwill tours and visits to children’s hospitals around the United States,” Disney Parks Blog reported.

It’s estimated that 83,000 passengers have flown aboard the plane, including several famous faces, like former Presidents Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan, as well as Hollywood Iconic legends Julie Andrews and Annette Funicello.

The Plane that Walk purchase in 1964, seated 15, and featured a galley, two couches, and a desk. He even designed his own special seat in the plane, which was located in the rear left cabin.

Lovingly called ‘The Mouse,’ the plane has reportedly been surrounded by barricades since the Studio Backlot Tour at Disney’s Hollywood Studios closed. The plane had been covered in a silver wrap but has since been repainted white with an orange stripe.

“It was actually F.A.A. controllers who named the plane ‘Mickey Mouse’, using that call instead of the previously used name among controllers for Walt’s plane, ‘metro metro’, and thus, “The Mouse” was born,” WDW News Today reported.

Aerial look at Walt Disney's plane. In storage in a WDW service area north of Animal Kingdom. Wrapped in plastic. This is the plane that Walt flew in to survey the property. Plane was on display for many years in Disney's Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/EZwN7g424F — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 28, 2021

The airplane’s last flight took place Oct. 8, 1992, when it touched down on World Drive near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary takes place on October 1, this is more than likely the reason for the planes resurgence. We’re not sure if Walt’s plane will ever be on public display again, but you never know!

Thanks to our friends at Fox 35 for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...