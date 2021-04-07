Rare Superman Comic Sells for Record $3.25 Million

One of just a few copies of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world has now sold for a massive record-setting price.

The issue of Action Comics #1 went for $3.25 million in a private sale, according to ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company, announced on Tuesday.

It just barely bested the previous record for the comic, set in a 2014 auction of another copy in 2014 for over $3.2 million.

The comic, published in 1938, “really is the beginning of the superhero genre,” said ComicConnect.com COO Vincent Zurzolo, who brokered the sale.

The Comic of course told readers about the origins of Superman and how he came to Earth from another planet, and eventually went by Clark Kent as a disguise.

According to the statement, the seller originally bought the comic for a little more than $2 million in 2018.

According to reports, there are only around 100 copies known to exist today of the comic in various conditions.

“There’s no comic book that you could value higher in terms of a comic book than Action Comics #1,” he said.

