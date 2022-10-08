News

Rapper Drops Music Video in Front of Planned Parenthood with Words ‘I Got Murder on My Mind’ and ‘Baby Daddy Free’ [GRAPHIC VIDEO CONTENT WARNING]

Brick Tamland October 7, 2022 No Comments

There’s some things that are sickening and disgusting in the world, and this might top anything you’ll see this week America.

A female rapper twerking and rapping in front of a Planned Parenthood with the words “I got murder on my mind” and “Baby Daddy Free” this is absolutely disgusting and despicable.

The rapper is not popular Atlanta artist Latto, the rapper is in fact TFNW Nique, who is mistaken for her quite often we found out in researching this report.

the name of the song you ask is BDF, which of course stands for “Baby Daddy Free” why wouldn’t it.

With classy lyrics like “he got 1 kid, 2 kids, 3 kids, 4, bitch he cheaper by the dozen if his ass got any more,” we’re sure this will be a Grammy winner with the radical left.

You can watch at your own peril below:

Save 20% off at My Patriot Supply Today by visiting PREPAREWITHMATT.COM

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Brick Tamland

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments