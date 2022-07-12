Rap Legend Snoop Dogg Trolls President Biden With New Name Of New Premium Cannabis

Rap legend Snoop Dogg trolled President Joe Biden in a most hilarious fashion over the weekend by naming his latest strain of marijuana after the bumbler-in-chief.

Calvin Broadus, the real name of the famous gangsta rapper, shared a photo on his Instagram that revealed a package that says, “Sleepy Joe OG” on it. The packaging features a picture of a very confused looking Biden saying, “Where Am I???”

This might be one of the most creative marketing strategies of all-time. And nothing could fit Biden more than a strain of weed grown by Snoop Dogg. It all just makes sense, don’t you think?

“You won’t even remember what country you are in!” the package says, according to The Daily Wire.

A lot of folks online seemed to enjoy the whole concept and had quite a bit of fun with the post.

“Do I hit it and get my vote back?” one person responded in the comments. “Snoop hook me up I need whatever joe smokin,” another said. “Don’t ride a bike after u hit this,” wrote a third.

For those who might not have caught it, that last statement was in reference to when Biden fell off his bike a few weeks ago near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Here are more details from the Daily Wire report:

The comments got political. “Lol @ all the blacks dancing and twerking on the streets when Biden won lol. How’s that Biden vote working for you?” wrote one user. “Snoop u are a trip… now u see what your vote has done.. bring back the trump,” wrote another. Broadus, who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 before admitting in 2020 that he didn’t vote, has mocked Biden before. After the president tripped three times going up the stairs of Air Force One, he posted a meme of Biden using a motorized chair on Instagram. “I got moms One of these for her stairs before and it was a smooth glide ya dig good s*** joe,” he wrote.

Now, before you go off and assume that Snoop has been “red pilled” or is some sort of closet conservative, keep in mind that he was a very outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump.

However, just before Trump exited the Oval Office, Snoop heaped some praise on him for pardoning Death Row Records co-founder Michael ‘Harry O’ Harris after he served 30 years in jail for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

“I’ll tell you what, he’s a great guy. And he’s a lot different than you think. You know, you think he’s a wild man? He’s a very, very smart, tough, businessman, in addition to being a great musician,” Trump went on to say of Snoop Dog in 2021, according to a report from Distractify.

Regardless of where you stand on the issue of marijuana legalization, this is hilarious. We all need a giggle every now and then. Who better to laugh at then Biden?

