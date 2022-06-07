RAND PAUL SLAMS DEMOCRATS ATTEMPT TO PASS BILL THAT INSULTS OUR MILITARY AND POLICE

​Last week Rand Paul delivered a scathing speech about The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022, a Democratic bill railing against what he saw as a Democrat attempt to smear American police officers and our military as neo-Nazis and domestic terrorists.

In his speech Paul said, “This bill should be called by a more accurate name: the Democrat plan to brand our police and soldiers as white supremacists and neo-Nazis.”

Paul continued, “How insulting. We knew that Democrats despise and want to defund the police, but now, they believe that the police, federal law enforcement, and the U.S. military are full of white supremacists and neo-Nazis?”

Senator Paul then connected the bill with the Biden administration’s recent attempt at creating a “Disinformation Governance Board,” saying,

“Those of us who still care about the Bill of Rights just got done taking down the DHS’Ministry of Truth,’ and a day later, Democrats want to create the DHS Thought Police. You couldn’t make it up if you tried. But they don’t stop there.”



Paul continues, “The bill creates two other Thought Police offices at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which seems like a self-defeating choice, since elsewhere in the bill, we are told that federal law enforcement is shot through with withe supremacists and neo-Nazis.”



But Paul wasn’t finished as he questioned the nonsensical nature of the bill and pointed out what it was likely intended to be, saying, “None of the bill makes sense. It doesn’t make sense because it was a bill that never intended to become law. It’s a dumb, Washington talking points memo masquerading as legislation.​

But congressional Democrats have gotten so radical, so extreme, and so out-of-touch with the American people that when they read it, they see something worthwhile.

“Senator Paul predicted the bill would fail because the Democrats’ message, “Hate the police, defund the police, slander the military and police as racists and white supremacists, has been proudly rejected by the American people.

“You can watch Senator Paul’s awesome speech here:

Senator Paul was right in his prediction that the bill would fail. The bill failed on May 26 in a 47-47 vote that came nowhere close to meeting the 60-vote requirement for the Senate, so the GOP was able to stop it and stave off the creation of a thought police-type group within the DHS.

The summary of the bill itself provides, for example, that it creates an interagency task force to analyze and combat white supremacist and neo-Nazi infiltration of the uniformed services and federal law enforcement agencies.

Another portion of the summary provides that the bill authorized domestic terrorism components within the DHS, the DOJ, and the FBI to monitor, analyze, investigate, and prosecute domestic terrorism.

Thanks Senator Paul for your patriotism.

