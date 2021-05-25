RAND PAUL RECEIVES SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE WITH WHITE POWDER AT HIS HOME MONDAY, FBI INVESTIGATING

Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky is working with the FBI and Capitol Hill police in an investigation of a package with a white powder that was delivered to Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) Kentucky residence on Monday, according to a senior adviser to the senator.

“A large envelope arrived at the senator’s home in Kentucky and is currently being examined for harmful substances,” Sergio Gor said. The origin and/or sender is unknown. The Federal officers are providing forensic and technical support for this investigation, according to what agency spokesman Tim Beam told the Courier Journal.

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul said in a statement. “As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.”



Paul was injured in a 2017 attack by his then-neighbor over a lawncare dispute. The neighbor was charged and convicted with assaulting a member of Congress and was given a prison sentence.

Marx, a singer and songwriter who was popular in the 1980s and 1990s, tweeted Sunday, “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor, I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

Paul has become an outspoken member of the Senate in issues of the coronavirus response, including mask wearing guidance. He recently clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci at a hearing and has said people should have a choice whether to be vaccinated.



The Senator was one of the first people in the Senate to get infected by the virus last year and he has said he won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine because he believes he has “natural immunity” from having had it. Paul, who is also a physician should know if he needs a vaccination or to wear a mask.



He was a successful physician when he became unhappy with what was happening under Obama’s leadership, and decided in 2010 to give up his career as a doctor and pursue politics to help his country. He has been a junior senator for Kentucky since 2011. He is the son of former three-time presidential candidate and twelve-term U.S. Representative of Texas, Ron Paul.



This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as new information becomes available.

