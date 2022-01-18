Rand Paul Cancels DirecTV: ‘Why Give Money to People Who Hate Us?’

Senator Rand Paul is leading the charge to cancel DirecTV after the television provider said they were cancelling One America News over the weekend.

Paul says he canceled his DirecTV subscription after hearing of the removal of OANN.

“DirecTV is cancelling OANN so I just cancelled my home Direct TV,” Paul tweeted. “Why give money to people who hate us?”

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump called on his supporters to boycott AT&T after the “woke executives” threatened OANN.

“Maybe what we should do is not use AT&T,” he said.

“All I can tell you is the people that are telling the truth in America like One America News are being threatened. I love One America News… I watch it all the time.”

What are your thoughts America, are you canceling DirecTV or AT&T?

