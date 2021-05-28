Rand Paul Accuses Dr. Fauci of Perjury (VIDEO)

Dr. Fauci has flip flopped on answers worse than a politician stumbling at a debate on national television. Rand Paul has made a habit out of hammering Fauci’s lies at every single turn, but now he may truly have him bent over a barrel.

While being interviewed on Real America’s Voice, Paul was asked directly if Fauci perjured himself during his recent testimony on Capitol Hill, and here’s what he said.

“Absolutely,” Paul responded. “He lied to the America people. There was gain of function research going on with Dr. Shi Zhengli at the Wuhan Institute,”

“In her paper, she actually thanked Dr. Fauci and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is a part of National Institutes of Health (NIH) that Dr. Fauci runs,” Paul continued.

Watch below:

.@RandPaul is absolutely going in on Dr. Fauci, claims he committed perjury during his recent testimony before Congresspic.twitter.com/AH8QZi2Qd9 — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 25, 2021

“It’s listed at the end of the paper. This paper was fined by NIAID research and it lists a ten digit number that identifies the research money she got from from the United States. Was it gain of function?” Paul continued.

“Well it took a SARS virus, which is a coronavirus, that’s 15 times more deadly than COVID, and it added to it S protein, which is something in the surface of it, to make it more easily infectious to epithelial cells for the respiratory tract. That to me is gain of function,” he added.

Should Dr. Fauci be investigated for his constant lies? Comment below…

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...