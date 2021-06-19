Raising Arizona: Matt Couch, Josh Barnett & David Jose Discuss the Latest Audit Intel and Constitutional Resolve

Matt Couch, David Jose, and Josh Barnett sat down to discuss the latest in the Arizona audit, and why some large conservative influencers aren’t being honest about what’s transpiring in the state.



The constitutional ramifications of the Arizona audit are mounting, and Josh Barnett a congressional candidate, and David Jose a Constitutional Expert break it down with our own Matt Couch

Take notes, this is an amazing three hour show discussing issues in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, as well as other political topics at hand in our nation.

WATCH and LISTEN Below:

