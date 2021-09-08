Raiders Ticket Prices Tank After Mandatory Vaccine Passport Rollout in Las Vegas

Football fans in Las Vegas were pissed to find out that their season pass tickets were going to be useless, unless they submitted to the Raiders demands that they be injected with an experimental substance and illegally show proof of their medical history just to enter the stadium. In a notoriously corrupt state like Nevada where “elected” officials haven’t obeyed the law or Constitution since covid happened, the chances the Raiders are held to any account for this illegal demand are not likely….hell, the illegal mandate was an idea being personally endorsed and supported by Governor “Shady” Steve Sisolak himself. What angry fans did do is hit them where it matters….their pocketbook. While patrons who refuse to submit to medical tyranny are either boycotting or dumping their tickets for cheap until things change…it’s the investors that were counting on tickets to go up that are feeling the pinch now. According to one news source, even the “cheap” tickets have tanked to about 75% of their original value. Let’s see how fast the Raiders change their tunes when their money people are pissed, and they can’t make profit on drinks and concessions. This comes as protests erupt across the state over mandatory forced vaccinations for both health care professionals and teachers and staff that were unrolled out, despite an overwhelming majority of Nevadans showing up to every town hall being against it. As more proof of election fraud in Arizona and Georgia comes out and now with Wisconsin on the track for their own forensic audit….isn’t it time Nevadans look into if any of these politicians that are IGNORING them are even holding their offices legitimately?

