RADICAL LIZ CHENEY VOWS TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO DENY TRUMP A RETURN TO THE OVAL OFFICE

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) has maintained her losing streak for quite some time now, but she still remains as if she is clueless that come January, she is out of a job, after losing in her primary big-time.

Cheney has drawn a battle line between herself and former President Donald J. Trump, and continues to focus her attention on Trump instead of her career. She lost her primary to a Trump-backed candidate, Harriet Hageman, by nearly 40 points. But somehow, she believes her failure to get reelected to her seat was a victory for her.

The delusional Cheney tried to compare herself to President Abraham Lincoln in her concession speech, blaming the Republican Party, which she is a member. She evidently prepared her remarks of concession in contempt of Republicans.

Cheney began, “Our work is far from over. Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear. But that would have meant following Donald Trump’s lies about the election, and that is a path I would not take.”

She continued with a Civil War history lesson, reminding her audience of how high the stakes are for the republic. She than repeated what will be seen as a clear indication of future political engagement, ‘I will do whatever it takes’ to deny Trump a return to the Oval Office.”

It is evident that she suffers from priority issues and does not understand what her focus should be on. It is pretty clear when looking back she has lost her vision of her priorities for a long time.

Her ridiculous loss to Hageman, leaves her priority fighting a battle alone, with a person who has no care about her.

She never took steps in her last term to improve the economy that was in a recession, tried to curb the historic levels of inflation, or found ways to get our energy crisis under control. It was all about her focus of defeating DonaldTrump.

In her primary election she barely garnered 30% of the votes for a seat she had held for almost 6 years. Yet, she feels fit to criticize sitting U.S. Senators that they’re not eligible for future office. In an interview with ABC, she mentioned that she would not support a future Republican presidential candidate who has aligned with Trump, while pointing to Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as examples.

I have some news for Liz Cheney, they don’t want or need her endorsement in the future.

"I don't believe he should be Speaker of the House."



Rep. Liz Cheney tells @jonkarl that Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been "completely unfaithful to the Constitution, and demonstrated a total lack of understanding of the significance and the importance of the role of speaker." pic.twitter.com/KizWZ0L5vE — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 19, 2022

Cheney also said, “I think that a fundamental question for me in terms of whether or not someone is fit to be president, is whether they’ve abided by their constitutional obligations in the past.”

Cheney continued, “I thing certainly when you look at somebody like Josh Hawley, or somebody like Ted Cruz, both of whom know better, both of whom know exactly what the role of Congress is, in terms of our constitutional obligations with respect to presidential elections, and yet both of whom took steps that fundamentally threatened the constitutional order and structure in the aftermath of the last election. So, you know, in my view, they both have made themselves unfit for future office.”

Cheney also added her plans to launch an organization to educate the American people about ongoing threats to the country and to mobilize a unified effort to oppose any Donald Trump campaign for president.

And even more ridiculous, the delusional representative gave hints about her plan to run for the presidential seat inthe coming elections, all to stand against Trump. Evidently, she doesn’t realize the loss in the primary has more than likely ruined and ended her political career. It seems everyone but the clueless representative now sees that Cheney has really overestimated her influence.

