Radical Liberal Activist David Hogg Says He Doesn’t Plan to Have Children, Wants a Porsche and Dogs Instead

Not that anyone that follows our site on social media was rooting for radical liberal activist David Hogg to procreate, he’s going to let you know his plans anyway.

Hogg, who was a student at the Parkland, Florida mass shooting back in 2018, claimed that the U.S. fancies firearms more than the lives of kids, and he wouldn’t want to raise kids in America.

“Like yes kids are nice but most people can’t afford them so it’s nice to have friends with one but not have one yourself. Pets are the affordable version of kids today for Millennials and Gen Z” he wrote, adding that “Plants are now the more affordable pets.” He claimed that “having kids and properly raising them in America has become a luxury for the fortunate few.”

“Like me? I’m never planning on having kids. I would much rather own a Porsche and have a Portuguese water dog and golden doodle. Long term it’s cheaper, better for The environment and will never tell you that it hates you or ask you to pay for college,” Hogg tweeted. “Also BIG reason I will never have kids in the US- I refuse to raise kids in a country that values f****** guns over children’s lives,” he wrote.

Like me? I’m never planning on having kids. I would much rather own a Porsche and have a Portuguese water dog and golden doodle. Long term it’s cheaper, better for The environment and will never tell you that it hates you or ask you to pay for college. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) September 19, 2022

In response to Hogg’s claim that he would rather have a sports car and dogs instead of ids, “Fox & Friends Weekend” cohost Will Cain reputed with “This is legitimately sad. What a self absorbed unfulfilled existence. And this is a person some turn to for wisdom. SAD!”

“The ultimate in nihilistic self absorption,” tweeted Miranda Devine, author of the book, “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide.”

“We find your terms acceptable,” Kira Davis of RedState tweeted. “Also…this makes me wonder what kind of conversations David is having with his parents? I’ve never had a child of mine tell me they hate me. Is this standard practice in the Hogg home?”

Hogg being the genius he is, says that Joe Biden is the most successful president at advancing his agenda since LBJ..

I don’t think this could have been said a few months ago but I believe Joe Biden is probably the most successful president at advancing his policy agenda since LBJ. We have got to turn out and expand our majorities this November to make way more progress. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) September 18, 2022

