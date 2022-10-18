Radical Leftist New York AG Accuses Trump of Forming New Company to Hide Assets, Files Motions to Block

The radical leftist New York Attorney Generals Office moved last Thursday to prevent former President Donald J. Trump from moving his assets to a different company.

This was in the context of an investigation led by Leticia James, New York’s Attorney General.

According to CNBC James asked judge Arthur Engoron at the New York Supreme Court’s 1st Judicial District to stop Trump from moving his holdings into his Delaware-based company “Trump Organization II LLC.”

This LLC was allegedly founded on September 21, the same day that James sued Trump and his family. According to James, if Trump loses the lawsuit brought by the New York Attorney General’s Office, it would be difficult to impose a fine on the Trump Organization if the company’s holdings are not in the defendants case.

The corruption of the left knows no bounds. They are doing all they can to stop Trump from doing his normal day to day business operations.

The AG’s offices argued that the Trump Organization was taking steps to restructure itself to avoid New York law responsibilities. Why wouldn’t they? People are moving out of that liberal hell hole in record numbers to conservative states.

“Beyond just the continuation of its prior fraud, the Trump Organization now appears to be

taking steps to restructure its business to avoid existing responsibilities under New York law,” James’ lawyers claimed in a Manhattan Supreme Court filing, the outlet noted.

James who loves attention, even tweeted that she had asked the court to “appoint an impartial monitor to supervise any new financial disclosures made by banks or insurers in order to ensure they aren’t fraudulent.”

James is trying to charge Trump, his oldest children, the Trump Organization and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with manipulating asset values in order to pay lower taxes, fulfill loan agreements and secure better insurance and loans. Her lawsuit seeks to ban Don Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and any other New York registered or licensed corporation, as well as prohibit the former President and Trump Organization from applying for loans of starting new acquisitions.

Wow, that’ll really help New York grow, a city that Trump helped build to greatness that’s now in ruins, murder, chaos, drugs, and crime.

