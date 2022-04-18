Radical Islamic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Attacks Christians for Singing Songs About Jesus on Airplane: ‘I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a place’

That’s right, no one hates Christians in America more than radical islamic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. She’s attacked the Jews in Israel with her rhetoric and stood with Hamas and Palestine over and over as well.

She’s at it again after a viral video shows what looks to be a group of Christians on a plane singing worship songs at 30,000 feet with a guitar. Here’s the video below that has Omar and the leftist radicals so triggered.

I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end? pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2022

Former congressional candidate and Air Force pilot Buzz Patterson hammered Omar!

I spent decades flying in the Middle East. We weren’t even allowed to bring Bibles into the countries or worship. This sort of impromptu singing would turn into arrests and imprisonment. I’ll celebrate our freedoms here. You do you. @IlhanMN

Professor Gad Saad nailed it as he too hammered Omar below.

This pig has an immeasurably dark heart. Hatred and divisiveness fuels her existence.

Here are a few others that slammed the radical Congresswoman for her constant attack on Christians and Americans.

Stop with the Christianphobia, Congresswoman. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 17, 2022

In America, Muslims can & do pray in public. If she wants a country where Christians aren’t allowed to do the same @IlhanMN should go back to her own country. — Jose Castillo for Congress (@JoseForFlorida) April 18, 2022

You flying commercial? Didn't think so. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 17, 2022

If someone yelled Allahu Akbar I’d freak out, YOU’d freak out and ANY Muslim would freak out given the fact we still have many radical Islamists in our religion (Hizbollah, ISIS, Muslim Brotherhood 😏, Hamas etc) all would love to hijack a plane for another 9/11 who we kidding.. — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) April 17, 2022

Here’s one that takes the cake, and couldn’t be more true!

This tweet is not a good look. This is why our party will be crushed in midterms.Also, to answer your question they are not praying they are singing and I imagine songs would be welcomed in a similar fashion because music is a universal language.Tell your social team to do better — The Casual Brian (@MOnkeyDBrian) April 17, 2022

What’s your take America? Had enough of this radical Islamic Congresswoman trying to destroy America yet?

