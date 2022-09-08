Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away at Age 96, Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch of More than 70 Years on the Throne

Englands Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, as family was called in early Thursday to Balmoral. Buckingham Palace confirms that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Earlier this morning, Buckingham Palace made the following statement.

All the Queen’s children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a statement said.

The Queen is “comfortable”, it added.

Shortly followed by this statement:

A statement from Buckingham Palace said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

It’s understood that the Queen’s immediate family members have been informed. Royal sources say speculation that the Queen has had a fall is wide of the mark — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) September 8, 2022

The following statement was released by The Royal Family:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

Thursday, 8 September 2022

The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne.

She is succeeded by her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who becomes King Charles III.

Her Majesty’s death comes after one of the most significant periods of her reign, in which she rallied the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, and felt the affection of her people as she returned to public life after the death of her beloved Prince Philip and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee year.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...