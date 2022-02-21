​QUEEN ELIZABETH II HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday.



The 95-year-old sovereign is said to be experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, a spokesperson for the palace said.



It was reported by UK media that the Queen is fully vaccinated. Buckingham Palace had previously confirmed both the monarch and her late husband, Prince Phillip, had received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021. But the palace had declined to reveal any information about subsequent vaccinations, citing medical privacy.



“Queen Elizabeth II, who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne, will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” according to the palace statement.



A royal source said on Sunday that the Queen is not the only person in her circle to test positive for Covid-19. “A number of cases have been diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team, without specifying who else had tested positive.”



On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the Queena a “swift recovery” in a tweet saying, “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a repaid return to vibrant good health. The Prime Minister himself, contracted Covid-19 in March of 2020, spending three nights in ICU.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...