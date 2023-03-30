Q-Anon Shaman Jacob Chansley’s Lawyer Says He’s Out on Schedule, Nothing to Do with Tucker Tapes

The pro bono lawyer who’s fought diligently for Jacob Chansley just issued a statement saying that his client “Jake” is out on schedule. It’s not because of Tucker Carlson’s tapes, although they are helpful moving forward for others.

You can read his full statement below:

For the record: Jake is out on schedule. I told him 16 months ago in our first conversation it would be Feb. or Mar. 2023. BOP math. I didn’t do anything extraordinary–this was always the schedule, I just understood it and could explain it to him. He was expecting 12 more mos.

But this is why the trust level between us is solid. I told him the truth, and I told him what would happen. We made several decisions after long discussions. He’s exactly where we both expected he would be. The Tucker revelations are significant but Jake can’t get the time back.

The Tucker revelations are significant but Jake can't get the time back.

Understanding the schedule, we agreed to not rush our next step. Let’s get accurate info on the videos, evaluate our options, then make a plan. I could have rushed it out and run to the cameras. But that wasn’t the right choice. If only his trial lawyer had done the same.

Jake will make his thoughts known about all that has happened when it is the right time to do so.

I've taken on two new cases the past 2 weeks. Every dollar helps.

