PUTIN SAYS RUSSIA’S FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS IGNORED BY U.S. AND NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin ​said in a speech on Tuesday that his country’s fundamental concerns have been ignored by the United States concerning the potential Ukrainian conflict.

He also said that NATO didn’t consider Russia’s demands to halt its expansion in Europe, and that the U.S. pull back its missile systems in its eastern member countries and remove itself from Europe’s security order.



Putin made his statement in a news conference after meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, where the two leaders reaffirmed their alliance. He was addressing current security concerns regarding NATO and the U.S. allowing Ukraine to join the organization.



“Of course,” Putin said, according to an official account of the meeting, “it is very important for me to exchange views with you on the current situation with European security. As you know, we sent our proposals to NATO and the U.S. on signing the relevant written mutual commitments in this area.”



Orban also clarified the nature of his visit saying, “This is probably the most worrying issue because my current visit is partly a mission of peace, and I would like to assure everyone that none of the EU leaders or members want a war, according to the Kremlin’s transcript. “We favor a political solution under beneficial agreements.”



As tensions rise, around 150,000 Ukrainian troops have been deployed to the country’s eastern border in preparation for potential conflict with Russia. Exact numbers on Russia’s deployments are unknown, but Newsweek previously reported that between 100,000 and 127,000 Russian troops have been deployed.



According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, Secretary of State Antony Blinken “urged immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine’s borders” in a 30-minute call Tuesday with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.



Blinken stressed in the phone meeting that if Russia was not going to invade Ukraine, then now was the time for it to pull back its forces from the border, a senior State Department official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.



“We’ve been clear that we think the only resolution to this crisis is a diplomatic solution,” the official said. But diplomacy “doesn’t mean we are not preparing for a different outcome that we think would be tragic,” the official said.



Blinken and Lavrov discussed the U.S. written response to the Kremlin’s security demands, which the Biden administration and NATO allies consider nonstarters.



The Kremlin seeks legally binding guarantees from the U.S. and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, that deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders will be halted, and that the alliance’s forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe. Those demands have been rejected by NATO and the U.S.



Diplomacy continues elsewhere around Europe as NATO and the U.S. work to bolster the military alliance’s eastern members and Ukraine prepares for the worst.

