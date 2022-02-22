Putin Orders Russian Troops Into Ukraine Breakaway Regions as Kremlin Claims Independence for Donetsk and Lugansk Regions (VIDEO)

After meeting with his Russian Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will recognize the breakaway Ukrainian Donetsk and Lugansk regions as independent, and he signed a decree on Monday ordering Russian military troops into the area.

Putin and the Kremlin have called the move a peacekeeping mission putting troops into the regions.

Putin called the Ukraine a “Colony with a puppet regime.”

Putin has directed his military to enter rebel-held regions in Ukraine’s Donbas border area for “peacekeeping” operations after signing decrees pronouncing their independence on Monday.

The weak U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was a “clear attack” on Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Putin in a fiery speech on television accused the west of using the Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia. He also made it very clear that his grievances with Kyiv stretched to the country’s existence in it’s current form.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is “not afraid of anything or anyone,” after Russia’s recognition of the two separatist regions.

He said that Ukraine’s borders will remain as they are and that Russia’s actions are “a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he would head to Washington to meet with US Secretary of State Blinken after they spoke about the developments.

“I underscored the need to impose tough sanctions on Russia in response to its illegal actions,” he added.

Taking into account the dynamics of the situation, I had another call with @SecBlinken ahead of our tomorrow’s meeting in Washington, DC. Key topic: sanctions. I underscored the need to impose tough sanctions on Russia in response to its illegal actions. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 22, 2022

