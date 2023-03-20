Putin on the Ground in Ukraine Conquered Territory or Mariupol as well as Crimea in Latest Video Showing Russia Winning War

A new report has emerged from the BBC showing Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting the conquered area of Mariupol, it’s like a Russian victory lap, despite western media trying to claim that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine.
Putin according to Russia and multiple international media agencies visited both Mariupol and Crimea, speaking with residents who thanked him for liberating the area.
As we’ve reported extensively here at The DC Patriot, the Ukraine has a massive Nazi problem, and the war has been going on in that region against Russian Separatists groups since 2014.
The BBC of course brings up the international court saying that Putin is convicted of war crimes, which is absolutely absurd, its’ war. Zelenskyy has imprisoned his political rivals, kicked out the press that reports things he doesn’t like, and has closed and raided Churches across the Ukraine.
Meanwhile the American mainstream media is silent, except for a few outlets like The DC Patriot and Tucker Carlson.
You can see Putin visiting a newly rebuilt playground and theater in the video as he visits Mariupol. The Theater was to be for trials of Ukrainian troops, but the monstrous Russians agreed to a prisoner exchange, you know, since they’re committing war crimes and all. If you believe the media, you’re a fool at this point.
WATCH:
