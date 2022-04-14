PUTIN ENRAGED! Russian Warship Moskva Has Sunk Russian State Media Reports

A Russian Cruiser and Warship named the Moskva has sank according to Russian State Run Media outlets.

The Kremlin is said to be furious as is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged,” the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by state-run news agency TASS, adding that the cause of the fire was being determined and that the crew had been evacuated.

The Ukraine is claiming the ships demise is do to a Missile strike, which is sure to intensify Russian bombing runs and attacks on the country.

A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two anti-ship missiles but did not give any evidence.

“Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship,” Maksym Marchenko, the governor of Odesa, wrote on Telegram.

Late on Thursday, however, Russian state media broke the news that the ship had been lost.

“While being towed … towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank,” state news agency Tass quoted the ministry as saying.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian marines defending the besieged city of Mariupol have surrendered and the port has been captured, Moscow has said, as the presidents of four countries bordering Russia arrived in Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine.

In one of the most critical battles of the war, Russia’s defence ministry said that on Wednesday 1,026 soldiers from Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had “voluntarily laid down their arms” near the city’s Ilyich iron and steelworks.

It’s an interesting twist in the saga where Russia has been trying to not level the Ukraine as it takes over, this could be the Mail in the coffin that pushes the Kremlin to unload on the Ukraine military and those resisting.

