Punxsutawney Phil Makes His Prediction: 6 More Weeks of Winter Heading Your Way

The furry little fella (Not Adam Kinzinger) from the Western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney has made his prediction for the next six weeks, and its’ not good if you don’t like the cold.

The annual Groundhog Day celebration is officially underway, and it went bad unless you’re the folks in Punxsutawney who are partying like it’s 1999.

People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned the groundhog from his happy tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.

And he did, according to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of Winter. He he doesn’t, Spring comes early.

The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning events, as well as feeding and caring for Phil himself. His entourage if you will.

The annual event takes place about 65 miles from Pittsburgh, and originated from a German legend about a furry little rodent. The gathering annually attracts thousands.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration compared Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast to the national weather the last 10 years and found “on average” Phil is right about 40% of the time,” so just like your local weatherman.

Phil’s prediction came as the majority of the United Stats is under snow and Ice, as sleet pounded the majority of the country with a wintry mix all week.

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

