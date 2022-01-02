PULITZER PRIZE WINNING ​NYT EDITOR DIES OF HEART ATTACK ONE DAY AFTER RECEIVING MODERNA BOOSTER

Carlos Tejada, the deputy Asia editor of the New York Times, who won a Pulitzer Prize ​for his coverage of COVID-19 crisis in 2021, died December 17, at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, less than 24 hours after taking a Moderna COVID-19 booster shot.

“Less than a day after receiving his Moderna booster on December 17, Tejada died of a heart attack. The news of his death was shared by Tejada’s wife Nora, on social media the following morning, according to a report by National Pulse.



The National Pulse documents that Tejada “was grateful to receive the mRNHA/LNP booster while in Seoul, South Korea, after originally getting the Johnson & Johnson DNA-AAV-COVID-19 shot in July.”



Tejada worked in part on the New York Times paper’s COVID-19 coverage and was married to Nora and father of two children. He previously had worked at the Wall Street Journal.



According to the National Pulse report, former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson said online, Tejada did not give informed consent for the latest shot, since the form was in Korean, and was signed by Tejada without his knowledge of what it said.



Tejada had recently joked that Omicron could “hit (him) with your wet snot,” before going on to say, “all I had to do was fill out this form in a language I can’t read. Translation software tells me I now belong to the BTS army.”





Berenson also noted there haven’t been clinical trials on mixing two different types of shots, but studies do show that those who get shots in rapid succession are more likely to develop heart complications.



According the report, “The New York Times has thus far made no reference to Tejada having received his booster shot just hours before his premature death.”

Tejada’s wife made the following statement on his Twitter account:

This is Carlos’s wife, Nora. It’s with deepest sorrow that I have to share with you that Carlos passed away last night of a heart attack. I’ve lost my best friend and our kids lost a truly great dad. I will be off social media for awhile.

