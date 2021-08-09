Psaki: We Hope to See Even More Vaccine Mandates from the Public and Private Sector as White House Pushes Corporations Make Vaccine Mandatory (VIDEO)

This is unbelievable that the White House is pushing corporations and businesses to force their employees to get vaccinated.

That’s right America, this is forced vaccination by your government, and America’s corporations are doing the evil bidding of the Biden Administration.

“We Hope to See Even More Vaccine Mandates from the Public and Private Sector in the coming weeks,” Psaki squawked.

Never have we seen such insanity in the history of our nation. With a virus that still has a 99.97% survival rate. With virus that the average death is 78.6 years of age. The same average death of every American.

What are your thoughts America? How insane is this becoming?

