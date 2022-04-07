Psaki Threatens Parents Who are Blocking ‘Medically Necessary, Life-Saving’ Transgender Surgeries for Children

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had a threatening message for parents and states who are standing in the way of gender reassignment surgeries for their children. There will be consequences.

“Last item for you before we get to your questions,” Psaki said. “Across the country, as we’ve talked about a bit in here, Republican elected officials are engaging in disturbing, cynical trend of attacking vulnerable transgender kids for purely partisan political reasons.”

“Today, in Alabama, instead of focusing on critical kitchen table issues like the economy, Covid or addressing the country’s mental health crisis, Republican lawmakers are currently debating legislation that, among many things, would target trans youths with tactics that threatens to put pediatricians in prison if they provide medically necessary life-saving health care for the kids they serve,” she claimed.

“Just like the extreme government overreach we’ve seen in Texas, where politicians have sent state officials into the homes of loving parents to investigate them for abuse just to harass and intimidate the LGBTQI+ community, today’s vote in Alabama will only serve to harm kids,” she continued. “But Alabama’s lawmakers and other legislators who are contemplating these discriminatory bills have been put on notice by the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services that laws and policies preventing care that health care professionals recommend for transgender minors may violate the Constitution and the federal law.”

“To be clear, every major medical association agrees that gender-affirming health care for transgender kids is the best practice and potentially lifesaving,” she claimed. “All of this begs an important question: What are these policies actually trying to solve for? LGBTQI+ people can’t be erased or forced back into any closets and kids across our nation should be allowed to be who they are without the threat that their parents or their doctor could be imprisoned simply for helping them and loving them.”

“President Biden has committed, in both words and actions, to fight for all Americans and will not hesitate to hold these states accountable,” she said.

The White House in late March flagged a resource from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health on “Transgender Day of Visibility.” The resource is intended to “inform parents and guardians, educators, and other persons supporting children and adolescents with information on what is gender-affirming care and why it is important to transgender, nonbinary, and other gender expansive young people’s well-being.”

“Gender-affirming care is a supportive form of healthcare,” the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health sheet claims. “It consists of an array of services that may include medical, surgical, mental health, and non-medical services for transgender and nonbinary people.”

“For transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, early gender- affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system,” the White House messaging added.

Votes across the country are banding together to prevent aggressive White House overreach on transgender policies, including proposals that U.S. taxpayers foot the bill for gender reassignment surgeries.

On Thursday, Alabama passed HB322 26Y – 5N, the nation’s first bill in over 8 years that bans ‘transgender’ self-identification from being used as a pretext to enter an opposite-sex bathroom. On April 3rd, Arizona banned ‘gender reassignment’ surgery for minors.

In Florida, state Rep. Randy Fine says that he plans to push for legislation to make it felony child abuse to give kids drugs or surgeries for ‘gender reassignment.’

“I’ve had enough of this nonsense. Next session, I will help shepherd legislation to make it illegal to provide drugs or surgery to a minor for the purpose of alleged ‘gender assignment.’ The legislation will make it felony child abuse punishable by prison and loss of medical license. This legislation would not affect mental counseling,” Fine said on social media.

“If an adult wants to self-mutilate their body in pursuit of the fiction that they can defy both G-d and science, more power to them — so long as they don’t expect me to pay for it. But no child should be put in the position of making fundamentally life-altering decisions before they are of the age of majority,” he noted. “I can call myself a porcupine, but that doesn’t make it so. It is time for us to dispense with this fantasy — one that is turning our women’s sports into a joke and our schools into a cesspool.”

Across the nation, “gender support” plans are being adopted to keep children who may be considering the adoption of a different sexual identity from informing their parents. Part of these ‘educational’ curricula may include ‘identity exploration,’ which some argue is tantamount to ‘grooming’ or fostering ‘gender confusion’ for vulnerable youth who may not have even reached puberty yet.

Jen Psaki claimed at the press conference that gender reassignment surgery is “medically necessary” and “life-saving” health care. But according to the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, “[d]ata indicate that 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth.”

The White House has shown throughout the Covid pandemic that it does not consider children to belong to their parents. The Biden administration has effectively declared war on children with a radical program to groom them into whatever the state desires, regardless of the emotional suffering or psychological trauma they inflict on them. And as far as most teachers today are concerned, ‘what happens in the classroom, stays in the classroom.’

