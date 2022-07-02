Psaki Makes Shockingly Good Point about MSNBC, Fox

The former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is now offending both sides by making a comparison that is actually quite good.

Psaki appeared at an event meant to promote former Obama White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer’s new book and, during the discussion, asked a shockingly good question of Pfeiffer: what makes MSNBC any different than a leftist version of Fox?

So, Psaki asked about it, pressing Pfeiffer to say what it is that separates MSNBC from Fox, asking:

o what do you say to people who’s, not, maybe not anybody in this room, I don’t know. We’ll see during the question, but… Who say, okay, the right wing has Fox and has all the outlets you mentioned and the left has MSNBC.

I am, for full disclosure, going to work there, but it is in your book, and you mentioned in your book, or Huffington Post or other outlets, they’re the same thing. This is the argument you sometimes hear out there. I’m not making that.

Though she distanced herself from the argument, it still a good point and good question: is there really anything that separates MSNBC and its ilk from Fox and similar outlets?

The honest answer would be “not really”, but of course that’s not what Pfeiffer said. He instead pushed the line that while there is progressive media, MSNBC isn’t part of it, saying:

But, absolutely there are, there is progressive media. There absolutely is. I work, I have Pod Save America. It is a part of Crooked Media, is a progressive media company. There’s always been ideological media in this country.

I find the MSNBC Fox one to be particularly irksome. Right. Because there’s just fundamental differences between them. Like, I promise you this, that if the Republicans, and this is actually a very this is a proposition that will probably be tested if you don’t win the House. If the Republicans impeach Joe Biden, and they hold their hearings in primetime, I promise you MSNBC will cover them. Because, they have opinion at night. They have progressive people on the network, of course, but they are, they do journalism.

Andrea Mitchell is on that network. Right. I didn’t although she is anti-Trump. I did an interview. I was on stage last night time as no meeting during the in the pandemic in a book tour coming out of COVID. It’s all terrible. But with Nicolle Wallace, who was… Like, their primetime lineup is a Republican congressman in the morning, George W Bush’s communications director in the afternoon.

I look at this from a different perspective though then Psaki. I believe that Fox News is more liberal than ever before, and biased against Trump and Trump supporters, pushing the insane agendas of the left.

What about you, what are your thoughts America?

