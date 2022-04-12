PROUD BOY MEMBER PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRING ATTACK ROLE ON U.S. CAPITOL​

Charles Donohoe, 34, a North Carolina native and member of the far-right Proud Boys group has plead guilty to conspiring to attack the US Capitol with the intent of stopping Congress certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.



As part of an agreement with prosecutors that will require him to cooperate against co-defendants, Donohoe plead on Friday in U.S. district court in Washington to charges of conspiring to obstruct a official proceeding and assaulting Capitol police on January 6, 2021, giving prosecutors a win in their pursuit of high-ranking members.



Donohoe could face up to 28 years in prison. But, citing federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors estimated in court ​records he would serve 6-7 years.

The first Proud Boy member to admit to a role in the plot to attack the capitol was Matthew Greene of New York. As part of a deal with prosecutors, he also agreed to cooperate with authorities and turn on those closest to him with a plea deal.



Judge Timothy Kelly did not immediately set a sentencing date as five co-defendants, including well-known group members Enrique Tarrio and Dominic Pezzola are tentatively scheduled to go to trial in May.



Donohoe was among at least 100 Proud Boys who marched from the “Save America” rally near the White House to the Capitol in hope of derailing Congress’ certification of Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

