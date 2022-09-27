News

Protester Sets Arm and Court on Fire During Laver Cup Tennis Match (VIDEO)

Matt Couch September 26, 2022 No Comments

A Laver Cup tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman in London was interrupted by a protester who decided to light his arm on fire Friday, yes we’re serious.

The protester, who was wearing a white shirt that said “End UK Private Jets” ran onto the court at the O2 Arena and briefly lit his arm on fire along with some of the court.

Security jumped on the dolt and smothered him with what appeared to be a suit jacket to put the fire out.

Get the New Make America Florida T-Shirt at FaithNFreedoms.com

Yes, liberals are this stupid. If you didn’t realize lighting yourself on fire will stop those who’ve earned it the right to use private jets, how could you not know that? Duh?

The protester was arrested and the matter is now being handled by the police, the Laver Cup said in a statement.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments