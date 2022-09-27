Protester Sets Arm and Court on Fire During Laver Cup Tennis Match (VIDEO)

A Laver Cup tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman in London was interrupted by a protester who decided to light his arm on fire Friday, yes we’re serious.

The protester, who was wearing a white shirt that said “End UK Private Jets” ran onto the court at the O2 Arena and briefly lit his arm on fire along with some of the court.

Security jumped on the dolt and smothered him with what appeared to be a suit jacket to put the fire out.

Yes, liberals are this stupid. If you didn’t realize lighting yourself on fire will stop those who’ve earned it the right to use private jets, how could you not know that? Duh?

The protester was arrested and the matter is now being handled by the police, the Laver Cup said in a statement.

