Protest Planned for Governor Sisolak at Route 91 Memorial for Embezzling Victim’s Gofundme Money

On the anniversary of Route 91 on October 1st, where a “lone gunman” killed 58 country music concert goers in Las Vegas, Nevada’s corrupt Governor has announced he will be attending it’s “sunrise memorial.”This is the first time Governor Sisolak has pre-announced a public appearance this far out, since illegally granting himself “emergency powers” last year and stripping Nevada citizens of our constitutional rights. Despite massive protests, walk outs, and town halls full of angry voters being ignored by our “representatives” Nevada has become (and quite unnecessarily) one of the strictest covid mandate states in the union. Mandatory masks inside and out, forced vaccinations for health care workers, teachers, casino employees, and police officers, vaccine passports and testing to attend football games, and recently this week Clark County commissioners passed an agenda item to label free speech a “public health crisis” to be dealt with by any means necessary. To say it’s gotten bad here, is an understatement. This is the same County that’s been physically assaulting voters (including me) at town halls for speaking out about their rights.

The local news won’t report on it of course, but Nevadans have serious questions about what happened to the $32 million dollars Steve Sisolak raised on Gofundme for the shooting victims of Route 91. It appears to have been split up and sent to other charities and then…..disappeared. As far as we can tell (and there didn’t much out about it), only a small fraction of the $32 million was ever given out to victims.

Some victims have had to sue to get their injury money, and even though they won and the award date has passed….it STILL hasn’t been paid to those people. When we questioned the Secretary of State about it, we were informed that no one in the entire state of Nevada is actually in charge of investigating charity fraud in this state. These people literally have free reign to commit all the charity fraud they want. Keep in mind, Sisolak wasn’t Governor when Route 91 occurred….he was just a candidate for Governor. But corrupt Sheriff Lombardo who ultimately lied on 3 separate occasions about the shooting timeline until finally it benefitted MGM and their liability, pushed Sisolak in front of all the cameras to capitalize on the tragedy. Sisolak actually had the gall to show up to take photos with the dead bodies to promote his campaign (I know because so many police officers I’ve talked to were disgusted by it.) When he ultimately did become Governor, Sisolak put his friend the CEO of MGM Jim Murren and big time donor to his campaign to head the “task force” in charge of the crisis. Why is the CEO of the casino involved in the tragedy, being put in charge of investigating it? It’s a MAJOR conflict of interest as he had a vested interest in covering up for the casino, to say the least. It’s also worth mentioning that Jim Murren also suspiciously sold off 18 MILLION shares of the company 3 weeks before the shooting happened. The fact the FBI felt the need to delete all the video evidence people handed in before returning their phones screams cover up….but don’t worry, I’m working with people on uncovering all that too. Did you know Paddock was long dead before the shooting even happened? I do, and let’s just say I’ve heard that from at least 3 reliable sources so far.

Aside from embezzling money from victims and then helping the FBI cover up a terrorist attack so his political party can use it to push gun control, Sisolak has actually committed multiple crimes that he blatantly got away with because Nevada’s corruption is too level down. Let’s go through just some of it:

1. Because there was a 10k individual contribution max, MedMen employees were forced to donate 10k in their own names (to be paid back by MedMen through gifts etc) so that Sisolak could illegally receive more money than allowed. That was last year and our 4 time arrested, radical leftist Attorney General has yet to follow up or investigate on it.

2. His wife Kathy Sisolak has a “consulting firm” for which she is automatically awarded no-bid government contracts, that are then contracted to her clients….many of which are big time donors to Sisolak’s campaign. Despite this being public knowledge that I even went on record for at the last commissioners meeting, NOTHING is currently being done about it.

3. Sisolak also made $23 million dollars of our tax money in a bullshit case by suing Las Vegas because he bought property that had a height limit because it was near the airport….and somehow won.

4. During covid Sisolak decided to betroth upon himself “emergency powers” for which he refuses to relinquish. He also refuses to uphold the Constitution that he is bound by as an “elected” official by illegally shutting down churches and restricting small businesses into oblivion while allowing large box stores to prosper. He’s been illegally passing mandates (only legislation can pass law) and he weaponized OSHA to punish any business that didn’t obey. He actually shut down a recall event against him we were throwing by threatening to fine and shut down the restaurant we were holding it at. As we speak he is openly pushing for forced vaccinations, vaccine passports, and we now have mandatory masks mandates whether you’re vaccinated or not for absolutely no reason both inside and out.

5. As in typical corrupt politician fashion, he was also caught MULTIPLE times in photos hypocritically breaking his own mandates.

Nevada is amid a constitutional crisis, and I don’t think anyone outside the state even knows about it. Like most media these days, local news stations have refused to fairly cover any of this. We march by the thousands on the Strip, we angrily fill town halls and school boards and these corrupt politicians (who know fraud keeps them in their seats) keep doing whatever he hell they want anyway. So what can we do? Let me tell you….

Sisolak has been hiding behind “virtual” town hall meetings where he can screen users and questions, and holding press releases the public is barred at. But October 1st, at 7:00 am at the Clark County Government Center (500 S Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89155) for the first time since covid he has announced that he will be publicly appearing at the Route 91 memorial….and it will all be on live TV. I myself will be there, as will all the pissed off Nevadans that are angry this Scumbag continues to capitalize on the blood of innocent people and ask…WHERE IS THE GOFUNDME MONEY?!

