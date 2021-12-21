Prosecutors, Defense Make Closing Arguments In Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

With Americans distracted from issues ranging from Manchin’s rejection of the Build Back Better billto Slow Joe getting a new puppy in a desperate attempt to right his sinking ship, the prosecution and defense in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial made their closing arguments.

Ghislaine Maxwell, for those that have been living under a thick, sickening-news resistant rock, was a British woman who partnered with Jeffery Epstein and allegedly helped him recruit and rape young women, many of them minors.

The prosecution, in its closing argument, alleged that Maxwell was part of Epstein’s sickening scheme and that she both helped him prey and herself preyed, on the vulnerable young women he sexually abused.

In the words of prosecutor Alison Moe, “Maxwell and Epstein were a wealthy couple who used their privilege to prey on kids from struggling families. The way that they selected these girls tells you that they were targeting vulnerable kids. It is not an accident that Jane and Kate and Annie and Carolyn all came from single-mother households.”

The Epoch Times reports that Moe also noted Maxwell’s damning “little black book,” a phone directory that allegedly substantiates the charges made by her accusers, and said:

“When you’re with someone for 11 years, you know what they like. Epstein liked underaged girls. He liked to touch underaged girls. Maxwell knew it. Make no mistake, Maxwell was crucial to the whole scheme. Epstein could not have done this alone,” Moe also alleged.

Explaining the alleged scheme the pair had, “a single middle-aged man who invites a teenage girl to visit his ranch, to come to his house, to fly to New York, is creepy,” Moe told jurors, referring to Epstein.

“But when that man is accompanied by a posh, smiling, respectable, age-appropriate woman, that’s when everything starts to seem legitimate,” she said. “And when that woman encourages those girls to massage that man, when she acts like it’s totally normal for the man to touch those girls, it lures them into a trap. It allows the man to silence the alarm bells.”

The defense attempted to counter the prosecution’s closing argument by claiming in its closing argument, that Maxwell was wrongly accused and only on trial at all because of Epstein’s untimely death in prison and because her accusers are hoping for a massive payout. In the words of Laura Menninger, Maxwell’s defense attorney:

“The government in this case has now pivoted because Epstein is not here. Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein…Memories have been manipulated in aid of the money.”

A verdict has not yet been reached and Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the six counts she has been charged with.

But I think I can speak for everyone in America when I say the verdict better come back guilty or those that commit these crimes will continue to do so.

