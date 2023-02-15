Project Veritas Makes Major Announcement About CEO and Founder James O’Keefe’s Future

Wednesday the group that James O’Keefe founded that has had what appears to be a coup and mutiny attempt against him made a major announcement about his future.

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been rumors and speculation that swirled around O’Keefe and that he would be removed from the company after the board of directors were unhappy with leadership and a group of 16 employees coined and signed a letter pushing for his removal.

Influencers and Conservatives came to the defense of James O’Keefe saying “There is NO Project Veritas without James O’Keefe.”

It looks like the backlash and the outpouring of support worked.

Project Veritas released the following statement:

At Project Veritas, we believe in radical transparency coupled with respect, empathy, and honesty.

A few weeks ago, a number of our staff members provided leadership with some verbal feedback describing real management concerns regarding the treatment of people and our internal processes.

This prompted the board to solicit feedback from additional staff members, and that internal letter was leaked. The narrative that is being portrayed by referencing this letter is patently false. James has not been removed from Project Veritas. Nowhere in that letter was there ever a suggestion to remove James from the organization.

Also, there were more than 16 employees that provided feedback. This letter was not the only feedback collected.

James is the hardest working person I have ever met. Those who know him well know that he will not take time off unless forced to.

The Project Veritas Board of Directors is made up of seasoned and active members of their communities with many years serving on other 501c3 boards. They do not get paid by Proiect Veritas. They are multi-year donors. They all love James. They are volunteers hand-picked by James.

As a 501c3 non-profit entity, the Board takes their responsibilities seriously.

I am not on the Board of Directors. As Executive Director, I am an officer of the organization. My role is to manage our team and help create better processes and procedures to help address the concerns of our team, our board and James O’Keefe.

While I do understand the timing of this situation alongside the biggest story in our organization’s history is confusing and very easy to come up with conspiracy theories, I assure you we are still, in no way, and will never be, “Brought to you by Pfizer.” Nor do we have any political preferences for any candidates running for office.

I have always been, and remain, committed to working with James and the PV team, who I am so proud to be a part of, to continue our mission to expose corruption and deliver truth to the American people without fear or favor.

In Veritas,

Daniel R Strack | Executive Director

On Behalf of the following members of the Board of Directors

Steven Alembik / Joseph Barton / John Garvey / George Skakel / Matthew Tyrmand

So the question remains, when will James O’Keefe be back at work at Project Veritas?

This sounds like damage control, and nothing more..



When will James be back at work????? — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 15, 2023

