Principal Has Entire Family Arrested After Refusing Student to Attend Over Flimsy Covid Concern

Teresa Hill, the principal of Walden Grove High School in Arizona, had an entire family arrested for “trespassing” after refusing to allow their child to attend class. The school claimed that their daughter “might have” been exposed to covid using some sort of unexplained tracking, and demanded she quarantine at home for 10 days despite being completely asymptotic and not even being in an at-risk demographic for the disease. Her parents pleaded with the Sahuarita police department that their taxes pay for the school, their daughter is currently enrolled and has a right to be there, and that they were concerned this would just happen again and their child would continue missing school. Ultimately, all 3 were arrested as they proudly stood up for their rights, video below:

Sahuarita School District Contact: (520) 625-3502

