‘Princess Bride, Men in Tights’ Actor Cary Elwes Attacks Rittenhouse: ‘Another Disappointing Victory For White Vigilantism’

I’m honestly not sure what Cary Elwes is known for besides Robin Hood Men in Tights, where the movie was stolen by Dave Chappelle, but what the hell he’s in the news again.

Elwes took shots at Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted, and rightfully so, after using self defense from a mob of felonious pedofiles in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Another disappointing victory for White vigilantism,” tweeted the actor.

Another disappointing victory for White vigilantism — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse was attacked by multiple felons, and shot and killed two during the Kenosha riots that saw a large percentage of the city burned by Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on Friday of all charges and wrong doing by a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Elwes, however, was not the only celebrity to comment on the case.

“We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist,” claimed former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. “This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed.”

“Ha, let the boy be black and it would’ve been life…hell he would’ve had his life taken before the bullshit trial,” added NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. “Sad.”

“It has now been put it out there that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it,” wrote actor Josh Gad. “Think about that for a second.”

“An 18 year old who gunned down 2 men in cold blood & got away with it is being hailed as a hero today by many,” Gad continued. “You can choose to stand with them, or you can choose to fight back against this frightening s*** & vote against those who would cheer this f***er & offer him internships.”

“It’s like an Independence Day for racists, incels and anarchists on my timeline today,” Gad added.

Democratic politicians also offered their two cents.

“America today: you can break the law, carry around weapons built for a military, shoot and kill people, and get away with it,” commented Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). “That’s the message we’ve just sent to armed vigilantes across the nation.”

“This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ,” argued House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY). “Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest.”

“Racism & white supremacy remain the bedrock of our legal system,” said Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). “My heart breaks for the family & loved ones of those whose lives were stolen, and the trauma our communities face today and every day. The struggle for accountability, for justice, for healing goes on.”

Earlier this year, Elwes lambasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) — who considers “The Princess Bride” his favorite movie.

“How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you?” Elwes asked on Twitter.

Cruz then posted a photo of a framed picture of Elwes — upon which the actor had written “To Sen. Cruz. Best Wishes.” Cruz said, “Does this mean you want your picture back?”

