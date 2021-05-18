Prince Harry Calls America’s First Amendment “Bonkers” Gets HAMMERED by Conservatives

I’ll start off this article by saying that I haven’t been concerned with what the British think since 1776. But despite that fact, here’s Prince Harry attacking the American First Amendment.

The Duke of Sussex has now made comments on an episode of the Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s ‘Armchair expert’ podcast.

“I don’t want to start sort of going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one in which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short period of time,” Harry said. “But, you can find a loophole in anything. And you can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” he continued.

“Nice that he can say that,” replied Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Nice that he can say that. https://t.co/rC9mGUPpEo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 17, 2021

“Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party.” wrote Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas on Twitter.

Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party. https://t.co/cEIG0XUwZR — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 14, 2021

Former Brexit leader Nigel Farage tweeted: “For Prince Harry to condemn the USA’s First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond.”

“He’s such a tiresome flog. Shut up, Harry,” wrote Rita Panahi, an Australian newspaper columnist.

“Sunday Riddle: How many more Hollywood-style interviews will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give before they finally achieve the privacy they claim to be so desperate for?” replied Candace Owens, a conservative political activist.

“I wonder if he also thinks the Fourth Amendment is ‘bollocks’ and the 14th Amendment is ‘pish-posh,’” added conservative author, filmmaker, and podcast host, Dinesh D’Souza.

Well Prince Harry, it’s a good thing in America we don’t have to care what you think.

