Previously Expelled Tennessee State Rep Justin Jones (Who Compared Himself to Jesus before Easter) Attempts to Bring Child Sized Casket Inside House Chambers (VIDEO)

Do you remember when your Grandfathers used to say things like “The stupid just get stupider” and you’d shake your head and not understand what they meant as a young lad. Well, now you know exactly what they meant.
Disgruntled, radical, BLM and Antifa loving shit starter, Tennessee State representative Justin Jones has doubled down from his Easter week shenanigans. If you’ll recall, he compared himself to Jesus and said Jesus would be sticking up for tranny’s before Easter Sunday. Yes, he’s a genius, we know.
Well that same genius has doubled down on the stupid as my Pa’s used to say, and now has attempted to bring a child sized casket into the House Chambers in Nashville, Tennessee.
The theatric stunt of stupid on Monday afternoon was when Jones walked into the State Capitol with a child size casket.
Once the Sergeant of Arms took notice, he denied the mental midget (Jones) from entering inside the chamber with the casket.
Good thing the RINO Speaker of the Tennessee House let this guy back in, sure looks to have been a brilliant move. Yes, this is sarcasm. This guy is nuttier than squirrel turds, and we don’t care about your feelings.
Jones once again used tasteless rhetoric to protest for tighter gun legislation, but we bet he won’t do that in downtown Memphis!
WATCH:
