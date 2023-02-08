News

President Trump’s Responds to the State of the Union and Joe Biden’s Message [VIDEO INSIDE]

by Matt Couch

President Trump has released a video message and response to Joe Biden’s Tuesday night State of the Union Address to the nation.

The President addresses the open southern borders, weaponized Justice Department, prices of food, gas, inflation, and WWIII.

“The good news is we are going to reverse every single crisis, calamity, and disaster that Joe Biden has created.”

The President continued…

“I am running for President to end the destruction of our country, and to complete the unfinished business of Making America Great Again. We will make our country better than ever before, and we will always put America First, Thank You.”

Watch President Trump’s response below.

WATCH:

