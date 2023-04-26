President Trump’s New Book SOARS to #1, Even with $99 Price Point

President Trump’s new book was already #1 before it was available on Tuesday, but are you really surprised? The main is an anomaly.

President Donald Trump’s latest book is already Amazon’s top seller.

On Monday, the world’s biggest retailer popped up the “Best Seller” and ‘#1’ on Letters to Trump, his entertaining collection of letters written to him by celebrities, sports figures, and world leaders.

As Trump did with another book, a bestseller that showed photos of his president, the 45th president included handwritten memories and stories about many of the letter writers.

Both books were published by Winning Team Publishing, headed by the former President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. and longtime adviser and friend Sergio For.

Of his latest hit, Gor told Secrets: “We are thrilled with the sales of Letters to Trump. We are seeing an incredible demand not just in the United States, but worldwide. President Donald Trump’s unmatched success continues.”

His photo book, Our Journey Together, repeatedly sold out. Just like that book, Winning Team is selling autographed versions of Letters, this time for $399.

Trump also has teased his new book with some reporters. Secrets recently wrote about letters from former President Richard Nixon, actor Alec Baldwin, and Oprah Winfrey.

ABOUT THE BOOK

President Donald J. Trump’s second book since leaving the White House will be releasedon April 25, 2023:

Letters to Trump

A colorful photobook captures the incredible, andoftentimes private, correspondence, between President Donald J. Trump and some ofthe biggest names in history throughout the past forty years!From President Richard Nixon, to Princess Diana, and from Hillary Clinton, to ChairmanKim Jong Un, no book offers a glimpse into history quite like

Letters to Trump

!Every letter has been handpicked by President Donald J. Trump, and is accompaniedby his original commentary!

Before President Donald J. Trump created the most significant political movement inAmerican history,

he had already achieved tremendoussuccess as one of America’smost prominent real estate moguls and acclaimed media personalities.

Letters to Trump

reveals part of the incredible private collection of correspondence between PresidentTrump and the countless world leaders, celebrities, athletes, and business leaders whoshaped the United States and the world!

The book includes almost 150 letters,

including thoseto and from the desks of MichaelJackson, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II, Clint Eastwood, Shaquille O’Neal, andPresidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W.Bush and Barack Obama. It also includes never-before-seen correspondence withworld leaders like Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un and Jair Bolsonaro.

