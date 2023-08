Tucker Carlson’s interview with former President and 2024 front runner for the presidency Donald J. Trump is breaking records almost by the hour.

The interview is about to pass 250,000,000 views, crushing the all time record on the platform.

The interview was pre recorded and took place during the failed Republican National Debate with the JV team on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

If you haven’t watched it, it’s fantastic. Check it out below.

WATCH:

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

