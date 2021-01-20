President Trump’s Approval Rating Hits 51% as He is Set to Leave Office

You can’t keep a good man down they say, and this holds true this evening for President Donald J. Trump. He will always be President to the tens of millions of supporters who voted for him.

The President loves the people, and they love him, and it shows with the latest poll the day before the elections from Rasmussen Reports.

51% of likely U.S. voters approve of President Trump’s job performance, which leads into the next question, how did Joe Biden win. I think we all know the answer to that question, don’t we. 48% said they disapproved.

The latest figures include 36% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 41% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -5. (see trends)

You can read more from our friends at Rasmussen Reports. One things for sure, it’s not going to be the same covering these without President Trump.

