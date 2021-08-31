Have you noticed that the Radical Left is now admitting President Trump was right about everything they LIED about before the Election?
- Hydroxychloroquine works.
- The China Virus came from a Chinese lab.
- Hunter Biden’s laptop was real.
- Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op.
- The “Russian Bounties” story was fake.
- We did produce vaccines before the end of 2020, in record time I might add.
- Blue state lockdowns didn’t work.
- Schools should be opened.
- Critical Race Theory is a disaster for our schools and our Country.
- Our Southern Border security program was unprecedentedly successful.
The media and their Democrat partners spent YEARS lying about OUR President to the American People and it turns out he was RIGHT all along.
