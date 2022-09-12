News

President Trump Unexpectedly in Washington, D.C., Blue Anon Claims He’s Under Arrest: Developing Story

Matt Couch September 11, 2022 No Comments

Social media is abuzz tonight as the 45th President of the United States is in Washington, D.C. unexpectedly on your Sunday night.

Multiple sources and video shows President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C. unexpectedly, which is concerting conservatives and liberals alike.

Here’s video of Trump in D.C. below, we’ll discuss more after you watch the video.

As you can see, liberal media is in a frenzy right now. Is President Trump there for a possible indictment, or is he heading to Walter Reed Medical center for an emergency?

President Trump hasn’t made a post on Truth Social in over 5 hours at the publishing of this article.

The liberal mind is a scary place, look at some of these responses.

According to our Investigations team, President Trump’s plane took off from Palm Beach, Florida to Hanover, New Jersey, and then from Hanover, New Jersey to Dulles, Virginia.

This is a developing story.

Are you Ultra Maga? Get the new Ultra MAGA Snapback Trucker hat from FaithNFreedoms.com

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments