President Trump Unexpectedly in Washington, D.C., Blue Anon Claims He’s Under Arrest: Developing Story

Social media is abuzz tonight as the 45th President of the United States is in Washington, D.C. unexpectedly on your Sunday night.
Multiple sources and video shows President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C. unexpectedly, which is concerting conservatives and liberals alike.
Here’s video of Trump in D.C. below, we’ll discuss more after you watch the video.
As you can see, liberal media is in a frenzy right now. Is President Trump there for a possible indictment, or is he heading to Walter Reed Medical center for an emergency?
President Trump hasn’t made a post on Truth Social in over 5 hours at the publishing of this article.
The liberal mind is a scary place, look at some of these responses.
According to our Investigations team, President Trump’s plane took off from Palm Beach, Florida to Hanover, New Jersey, and then from Hanover, New Jersey to Dulles, Virginia.
This is a developing story.
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot