President Trump Unexpectedly in Washington, D.C., Blue Anon Claims He’s Under Arrest: Developing Story

Social media is abuzz tonight as the 45th President of the United States is in Washington, D.C. unexpectedly on your Sunday night.

Multiple sources and video shows President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C. unexpectedly, which is concerting conservatives and liberals alike.

Here’s video of Trump in D.C. below, we’ll discuss more after you watch the video.

Trump is in DC for the fitting of his hand cuffs or Walter Reed ran outta fried chicken and Big Macs?

pic.twitter.com/0jaKklMEti — Tony Michaels 🎙 (@thetonymichaels) September 12, 2022

As you can see, liberal media is in a frenzy right now. Is President Trump there for a possible indictment, or is he heading to Walter Reed Medical center for an emergency?

Something weird is going on. No one – and I mean no one – knows why Donald has arrived in DC tonight, looking disheveled in golf clothes. It could be something totally inconsequential, but something tells me it’s not. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 12, 2022

Trump in DC very likely headed to Walter Reed Hospital. Seems like unscheduled ie sudden health incident. We do not want him croaking or in any intense health thing to galvanize support but he may well learn to play a health card for sympathy. Intense stress likely heart, ulcers https://t.co/OWqDerMXl3 pic.twitter.com/e8cZrFVk2E — Tomi T Ahonen Cheers Liberation of Izyum (@tomiahonen) September 12, 2022

President Trump hasn’t made a post on Truth Social in over 5 hours at the publishing of this article.

A lot of folks have asked, but I don’t have a clue why Trump is in DC. My thoughts:



1. Health issue / going to Walter Reed



2. Turning himself in? 🤷‍♂️



It’s not often Trump does anything without fanfare, so this makes me think it’s a narrative he can’t control. pic.twitter.com/IGXsPzeBhb — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) September 12, 2022

The liberal mind is a scary place, look at some of these responses.

Considering the disheveled clothes and golf cleats, I bet he’s going to Walter Reed for a psych evaluation. He’s gonna pull a Vinny “the chin” Gigante and start roaming around in a bathrobe muttering to himself to avoid standing trial. — Michele 🇺🇸 💙 (@MicheleSINY) September 12, 2022

Was Donald Trump arrested? He just landed in DC, wearing golf shoes and a coat draped over his back pic.twitter.com/hiCpIn3YR6 — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) September 12, 2022

According to our Investigations team, President Trump’s plane took off from Palm Beach, Florida to Hanover, New Jersey, and then from Hanover, New Jersey to Dulles, Virginia.

This is a developing story.

