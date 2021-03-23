President Trump to Start His Own Social Media Platform in 2-3 Months Advisers Say

Guess who’s coming back to social media? The guy that more than half of America is salivating at the opportunity to see what he says on a daily basis. According to the 45th President of the United States advisors, he’s coming to social media in the next two to three months.

However it won’t be like you think, this time the President will be launching his own social media platform to compete with those who shunned him. This should get interesting, and it will attract and draw tens of millions in America, and millions from around the world as well.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz” on Sunday.

“And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Miller said he couldn’t provide much more in terms of details, but he did reveal that President Trump has been having “high powered meetings” at Mar-a-Lago with various teams regarding the venture, and that “numerous companies” have approached the President.

“This new platform is going to be big,” Miller said, predicting that Trump will draw “tens of millions of people.”

In the meantime, Miller said that Trump will continue to endorse Republican candidates, teasing one that is expected to come on Monday.

“Pay attention to Georgia tomorrow, on Monday. There’s a big endorsement that’s coming that’s going to really shake things up in the political landscape in Georgia. It’s big, it’s coming tomorrow, and just be sure to tune in.”

