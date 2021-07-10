President Trump to Sit CAGESIDE on Floor for McGregor Fight, UFC President Dana White Says DJT ‘Won’t Hide in a Box’

Amazing news from the man that many still consider their President in America, Donald J. Trump. UFC President Dana White tells The DC Patriot that the 45th President of the United States will sit on the floor cage side for UFC 264 for the Conor McGregor fight.

Dana White is a close friend of President Trump, and we’re sure he’s super excited to have the 45th President sitting on the floor and cage side with him at UFC 264.

Dana, a longtime Trump supporter, says his pal isn’t one to shy away from any heckling.

White says Trump “don’t care, he’s not that guy, he’s not hiding in a box somewhere, that’s not his style.” Instead, he says Trump will sit right behind him.

No doubt he’ll be flanked on all sides by Secret Service, and Dana says agents have been sweeping T-Mobile Arena for a few days now to ensure Trump’s safety.

This comes in one of the most anticipated trilogies in UFC history takes place tonight for UFC 264 as the Infamous and Notorious Conor McGregor looks to avenge his last loss against Dustin Poirier. The two have split fights, and this is the rubber match. If this fight wasn’t amazing enough, having Trump at ringside is icing on the cake!

