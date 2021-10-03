President Trump SUES Twitter, Looks for Reinstatement Before 2022 Midterms

Now a resident of Florida, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump is taking full advantage of Governor Ron DeSantis’ new anti-social media censorship law. President Trump filed a lawsuit against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey, demanding that a federal judge force the social media platform to reinstate his account.

In a very detailed 38-page motion for preliminary injunction, filed in the Southern District of Florida on Friday, President Trump alleged that Twitter is being “coerced” into enacting the ban by members of Congress who were “operating under an unconstitutional immunity granted by a permissive federal statute, and acting directly with federal officials.”

Trump’s legal team includes lawyers from power-house firms Vargas Gonzalez Baldwin Delombard, Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, and Gardner Brewer Martinez-Monfort, and stated that Twitter was a “communication tool” of his presidency, and by being allowed to ban the President of the United States, they are exercising a “degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate.”

Harvard Law Professor and legendary attorney Alan Dershowitz is quoted in the motion as well, concurring that President Trump’s right to speak freely was “seriously compromised” by Twitter’s ban, which also “curtailed” the rights of the American people to have access to his views.

Dershowitz added that “censoring the 45th President of the United States, the leader of the Republican party, will have an adverse and unknowable effect on the 2022 elections.”

Also listed as plaintiffs in the suite are the American Conservative Union, radio host Wayne Allyn Root, journalist Naomi Wolf, Miami-based travel agency owner Linda Cuadros, and a man named Dominick Latella.

Twitter permanently banned and suspended President Trump’s legendary Twitter account two days after the January 6 fiasco at the Capitol “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Keep in mind the leaders of China, Iran, and the Taliban are still on Twitter, yet President Trump is banned. We don’t see this going well for the tech giant.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...