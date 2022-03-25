President Trump Sues Hillary Clinton in Massive 108 Page Lawsuit for False Allegations of Russian Collusion and More

On Thursday, March 24, former President Donald Trump has sued​ Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and others for their alleged, orchestrated and unthinkable plot, conspiring to remove him from the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court of the United States South Florida District, in Fort Pierce, Florida. The lawsuit in addition to Clinton, accuses former Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, law firm Perkins Coie, research firm Fusion GPS, former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI officials Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, various other campaign aides, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and others of racketeering conspiracy for allegedly joining in an unthinkable plot, involving falsifying records and manipulating data in an attempt to cripple and disrupt Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2016.



Also named was Christopher Steele, the ex-British intelligence agent who authored the notorious “Trump-Russia dossier” opposition research report before the election.



“They worked together with a single, self-serving purpose: To vilify Donald J. Trump,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges that the conspiracy scheme started with the law firm Perkins Coie, who were supposedly tasked with fabricating evidence that Trump colluded with Russian authorities during his campaign. It specifically accuses partners Marc Elias and Michael Sussmann of spearheading this alleged campaign, which involved “misleading evidence of a bogus ‘back channel’ connection between e-mail servers at Trump Tower and a Russian-owned bank.” The suit accuses defendants of obstruction of justice and theft of trade secrets, and unlawful hacking into Trump’s private communications.



The lawsuit says, “Acting in concert the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty.”



“The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme, falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources, are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison,” the complaint adds.



Using the evidence, they supposedly created, the lawsuit says that the campaigns that Trump alleges were made to defame him were approved of by both Clinton and senior members of the DNC.



“As a result (of the Campaign), Donald J. Trump and his campaign were forced to spend more than $24 million in legal fees to defend against these contrived and unwarranted proceedings,” continued the lawsuit. “The former president is seeking repayment of the fees, additional money for damages sustained due to ‘loss of existing and future business opportunities for himself, the Trump Campaign, and The Trump Organization,’ as well as a trial by jury.”



In a statement to Newsweek, Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney said, “The lawsuit filed today outlines the Defendants’ nefarious plot to vilify Donald J. Trump by spreading lies to weave a false narrative that he was colluding with Russia.”



Habba continued, “For years Hillary Clinton and her cohorts attempted to shield themselves from culpability by directing others to do their dirty work for them. This lawsuit seeks to hold all parties accountable for their heinous acts and uphold the principles of our sacred democracy.”



The 108-page lawsuit outlines 16 counts against as many as 47 entities. Those 47 defendants include several companies, such as Neustar Inc. and Orbis Business Intelligence, as well as former federal employees, aforementioned James Comey, Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe. However, not all defendants are included in all counts.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...