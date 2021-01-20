President Trump Signs Final Two Executive Orders Before Leaving Office

On Monday, President Donald Trump issued two executive orders to provide protection for law enforcement as well as adding people to his National Garden of American Heroes.

The Daily Caller reports:

Trump’s first order calls for removing “undue” barriers to law enforcement officers obtaining concealed carry licenses, allowing federal prosecutors to obtain concealed carry licenses and expanding protection for federal judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers. Trump’s other order adds dozens of names to the list of Americans to be honored with statues in the new national monument he announced on Independence Day 2020.

“Judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers should not have to choose between public service and subjecting themselves and their families to danger,” President Trump wrote in the order. “Accordingly, I am ordering enhanced protections for judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers.”

In his other executive order, the President added others including former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former NBA player Kobe Bryant and conservative thinker William F. Buckley to his national monument.

Some statues Trump wants in his garden:

– Andrew Jackson

– Hannah Arendt

– Muhammad Ali

– William F. Buckley

– Christopher Columbus

– Walt Disney

– Grover Cleveland

– Ruth Bader Ginsburg

– Whitney Houston

– William Rehnquist

– Antonin Scalia

– Antonin Scalia

– Alex Trebek

This isn’t the only recent action that President Trump has taken.

On Thursday President Trump signed a presidential memorandum that intends to secure the United States government-supported research and development against foreign interference and exploitation according to the Epoch Times reported.

“Today, President Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum on Securing United States Government-Supported Research and Development. This Presidential action strengthens the protections of United States Government-supported research and development (R&D) against foreign government interference and exploitation,” said a statement from the White House Press Secretary.

“The open and collaborative nature of the United States R&D enterprise underpins America’s innovation capacity, science, and technology (S&T) leadership, economic competitiveness, and national security. Today’s action by President Trump ensures that Government-supported research can occur in an open environment and foster new discoveries for the benefit of our Nation while also protecting intellectual capital, discouraging research misappropriation, and ensuring the responsible management of United States taxpayer dollars,” the press release added.

“America must remain the world’s leader in S&T during this era of great power competition, and today’s signing builds on the long and successful history of actions taken by President Trump to protect American technology from adversaries. This whole-of-government approach to R&D security will protect America’s technology and innovation advantage. Whether in trade, military cooperation, or S&T research, President Trump refuses to let other countries take advantage of America,” it continued.What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

